Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.