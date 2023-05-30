Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 272.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

