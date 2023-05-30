Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 3,875.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,009,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,328 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VITL opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

