Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VITL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 3,875.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

