Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

