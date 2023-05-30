Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 202,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

