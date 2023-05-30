Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,778,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,289,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000.

DEED opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

