Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,081. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

