Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

