Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 173,826 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MXL opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

