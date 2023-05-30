Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,418 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

