Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 160,078 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 773.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,078 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5,148.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JELD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.2 %

In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.