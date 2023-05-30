Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 32,331 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,277,000 after purchasing an additional 900,846 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,149 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 537,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 388,343 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 81,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

