Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSY opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

