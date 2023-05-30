Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,754,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,883 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $764,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

