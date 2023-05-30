Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 258.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

