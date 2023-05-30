Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

