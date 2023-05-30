Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 409,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 271,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 450,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 265,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

