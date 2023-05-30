Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 145,332 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Douglas Dynamics

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Janik acquired 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,065.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $670.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

