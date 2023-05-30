Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 149,873 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,873 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GRC opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $651.62 million, a PE ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 0.80. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.49%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

