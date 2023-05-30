Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,608 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Insider Activity

In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

