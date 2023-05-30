Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,518 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,518 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCB opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $471.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.