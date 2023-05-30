Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,615,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

