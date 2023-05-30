Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.12. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $199.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.