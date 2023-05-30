Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,504 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 108,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.