Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WABC. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.