Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WABC. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WABC opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
