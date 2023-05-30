Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,292. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The firm had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

