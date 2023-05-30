Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,917 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RVNU opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

