Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

