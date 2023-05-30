ZeroFox (ZFOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect ZeroFox to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. ZeroFox has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. On average, analysts expect ZeroFox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZFOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.