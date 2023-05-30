Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZD. TheStreet lowered Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ZD opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,311.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.