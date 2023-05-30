Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

