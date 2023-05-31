13,196 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Read More

