1,705 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VTV opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
