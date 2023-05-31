1,806 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of THG opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,785.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.04 and a 52 week high of $149.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

