298,743 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 298,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ON by 3.0% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in ON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ON by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.18.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

