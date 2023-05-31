36,415 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Clearfield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 451.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Price Performance

CLFD opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $587.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.30. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

