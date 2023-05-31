47,891 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FALN stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

