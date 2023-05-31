ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $153,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,295. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

