Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.29. The stock has a market cap of C$54.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

Accord Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

