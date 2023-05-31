Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after buying an additional 1,290,174 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

