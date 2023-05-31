Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CFO Peter Coughenour Buys 500 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

