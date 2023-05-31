Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading 4.6% Higher

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45. 534,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,064,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a market cap of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

