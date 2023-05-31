Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.