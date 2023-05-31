Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,331,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,049 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $783,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

