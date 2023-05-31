Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

