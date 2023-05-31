Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,489,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $125,152,000 after buying an additional 46,533 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 33,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,095,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,022,000 after buying an additional 572,179 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

