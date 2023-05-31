Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

