Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142,671 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.