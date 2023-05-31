American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.26. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

